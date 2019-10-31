|
IANNONE - Angelo G. of Westbury on October 27, 2019. Loving father of Dex and Amanda Hope. Beloved son of Gertrude and the late Louis, Sr. Cherished brother of Anthony (Judy), Catherine Iannone (James Plate), Frances Iannone, Christine Richardson (Bobby) and Louis Jr. Dearest partner of Susan "Honey" Reed. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Reposing Donohue Cecere Funeral Home Westbury, NY on Saturday and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 9:45 AM at Our Lady of Hope RC Church Carle Place, NY. Interment to follow in St. Charles Cemetery Farmingdale, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
