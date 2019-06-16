|
SCARINZI - Angelo P. of Rockville Centre on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Justine. Devoted father to Peter and Justine. Loving Brother of Norma Meyer (late Robert) and Giovanna Boscaino (Cosmo). Devoted uncle to many. Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.Hon. Chief and longtime member of Floodlight Rescue Co. #1 RVCFD. Proudly served Nassau County as Deputy County Attorney. Longtime member of the Silver Shields of Nassau County Probation Dept. Friends may call Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. RVC FD Services 8PM Monday. Funeral Mass 10AM Tuesday St. Agnes Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019