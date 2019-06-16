Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
20 Lincoln Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-4700
Resources
More Obituaries for Angelo Scarinzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angelo Scarinzi

Notice Condolences Flowers

Angelo Scarinzi Notice
SCARINZI - Angelo P. of Rockville Centre on June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Justine. Devoted father to Peter and Justine. Loving Brother of Norma Meyer (late Robert) and Giovanna Boscaino (Cosmo). Devoted uncle to many. Proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.Hon. Chief and longtime member of Floodlight Rescue Co. #1 RVCFD. Proudly served Nassau County as Deputy County Attorney. Longtime member of the Silver Shields of Nassau County Probation Dept. Friends may call Monday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the Thomas A. Glynn & Son Funeral Home, 20 Lincoln Ave., Rockville Centre. RVC FD Services 8PM Monday. Funeral Mass 10AM Tuesday St. Agnes Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . www.glynnfh.com
Published in Newsday on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas A Glynn & Son Inc Funeral Home
Download Now