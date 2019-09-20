|
UBERTI Angelo of Merrick on Sept. 18. He is survived by his wife, Toni (Santorella), his children and their spouses John (Linda), Angela Mahoney (Charlie) & Anthony (Jeanne), six loving grandchildren, Marianna, Giovanna, Michael, Isabella, Ryan and Tyler and his dear sister Anna Coombes (Roy). He is predeceased by his father Angelo, his mother Isabella (Lopez) and his brother Louis (Anita). Visitation is Sept. 20 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick, NY (www.nfwalkerfh.com). Funeral Mass is Sept. 21 at 9:30 AM at Cure of Ars Roman Catholic Church, 2323 Merrick Avenue, Merrick, NY. Memorial donations may be made to via www.michaeljfox.org/donate
Published in Newsday on Sept. 20, 2019