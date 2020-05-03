|
|
BODEN - Anita (Mauermeyer), age 99, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Wyckoff, NJ. Anita previously was a resident of River Edge, NJ for 61 years. Anita was predeceased by her beloved husband, a great grandson and her five siblings. She is survived by her loving daughter and son, eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. Anita was a graduate of Rutherford High School and Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School. She was an executive secretary at Avon Products in Rockefeller Center, NYC, where she met her husband. She was a talented artist in multiple mediums, wrote poetry, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Due to the current circumstances, all services will be private. Memorial donations to Christian Health Care Center, 301 Sicomac Ave., Wyckoff, NJ 07481, Valley Hospice, 15 Essex Road, Suite 301, Paramus, NJ 07652, or a , would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains, NJ.
Published in Newsday on May 3, 2020