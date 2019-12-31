|
DiMICELI - Anita, age 91. Longtime resident of Bayville. Executive Director of Town of Oyster Bay Housing Authority. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Pia and Josh Rothstein, Joseph and Marygrace and the late Francis. Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Home, Inc., 42 New Hyde Park Rd, Franklin Square, NY. Visit-ation Thursday, 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Friday, 11:30am. St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church. Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park, NY.
Published in Newsday on Dec. 31, 2019