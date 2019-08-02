Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Ferguson Notice
FERGUSON - Anita of Holtsville, NY on August 1, 2019 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Roseann Poggio (James). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Steve), Joanne, and James. Loving great grandmother of Ava Rose. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Lake Ronkonkoma. Entombment following Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
Download Now