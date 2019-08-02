|
|
FERGUSON - Anita of Holtsville, NY on August 1, 2019 in her 89th year. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Roseann Poggio (James). Cherished grandmother of Alyssa (Steve), Joanne, and James. Loving great grandmother of Ava Rose. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:45am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton RC Church, Lake Ronkonkoma. Entombment following Pinelawn Memorial Park, Farmingdale, NY. Visiting Friday 2-4:30 and 7-9:30pm. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 2, 2019