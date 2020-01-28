Home

St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
(631) 584-5200
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:00 PM
St James Funeral Home Inc
829 Middle Country Rd
Saint James, NY 11780
View Map
GUSTAFSON - Anita L. 90-Lifelong resident of Stony Brook died peacefully and surrounded by family on January 25, 2020. Loving Wife of the late Peter. Beloved Mom of Kathe, Heidi and Peter, Jr. and the late Christine. She was over the moon about her grandchildren, Cherished Amah to Kristen, Allyson & Matthew. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road; Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm. Funeral service at 8pm. Cremation private. stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 28, 2020
