ROGERS- AnitaT. (nee: Tobin), of Rockville Centre, NY on February 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Loving and devoted mother of Gene Jr. (Maggie). Adored grandmother of Maggie, Ella and Charlie. Reposing Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Thursday 2-4, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass St. Agnes Cathedral Friday 10 am. Interment Cemetery of the Holy Cross, Brooklyn, NY. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rett Syndrome Research Trust. www.reverserett.org, in her name would be appreciated. mackenmortuary.com.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 19, 2020