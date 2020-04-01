|
VACCHIO - Anita (nee Farone), March 29, 2020 of Lynbrook NY. Anita was born on February 12, 1938 in the town of Benestare, Italy, and came to the United States in 1953. Anita was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and sister. She was happiest when surrounded by her family. She will be missed by all of those who have known her. She is the daughter of Josephine and Dominick Farone. Survived by her husband of 51 years, Giovanni Vacchio, her daughters, Raffaela Distasio (husband Christopher), Josephine Tarulli (husband Joseph), her three grandchildren, Mia and Malena Distasio and Giovanna Tarulli. Brother, Egidio Farone (wife Deborah), predeceased by her older brother Gaetano Farone. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 1, 2020