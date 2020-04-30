|
ABBATIELLO - Ann, age 90, of Ridge, New York, died Saturday, April 25, 2020. Ann was born August 25, 1929, in Settefrati, Italy. She is the daughter of the late Dominic and the late Angela Maria (Buzzeo) Conetta. She is survived by her beloved husband of 69 years, Vincent Abbatiello, one loving daughter, Lisa and her husband, Eugene Dolan of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, and two loving sons, Raymond Abbatiello and his wife Donna, of Shoreham, New York, and Michael Abbatiello of Flemington, New Jersey. Ann also has six cherished grandchildren and three cherished great grandchildren.All arrangements, including private cremation, have been entrusted to the Rocky Point Funeral Home, 603 Route 25A, Rocky Point, New York. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 30, 2020