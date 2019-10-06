Home

Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weigand Bros.Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weigand Bros.Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:15 AM
Saint Aldan's RC Church
Williston Park, NY
Ann Amen


1929 - 2019
AMEN - Ann T. (nee Colleluorl) Sunrise: 3/27/1929 - Sunset:10/4/2019. Beloved wife of Louis. Loving Mother of Louann (Arty), and Roseann (John). Cherished Mema of Ann Marie (Matt), Lauren (Nick), Tara, Louis (Cindy), Christoper (Ali), & Great Mama of 12. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Weigand Bros.Funeral Home, 49 Hillside Ave, Williston Park, NY. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15am Saint Aldan's RC Church, Williston Park. Burial Mount Saint Mary's Cemetery, Flushing, NY. In lieu of flowers, do-nations to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 6, 2019
