Ann Asparro

Ann Asparro Notice
ASPARRO - Ann on April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Devoted mother of Vito & Lucille, Carmine & Kathleen and her late son Daniel and his surviving wife Marcy. Cherished grandmother of 7 & great-grandmother of 13. Reposing at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 2786 Hempstead Tpke., Levittown, NY Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, 10:30 am at St. Pius X, Plainview. Interment St. Charles Cemetery, Farming-dale. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Ann's memory to the Long Island Alzheimer's Foundation online at www.LIAF.org
Published in Newsday from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019
