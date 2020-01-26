Newsday Notices
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck
Ann B. Wall Notice
WALL - Ann B., 95 of Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, Stuart Florida, and Garden City on January 24th. Predeceased by husband Richard A. Loving mother of Seton Ann Scott (James) of Massachusetts, Dr. Shavaun Wall (Michael Semler) of Virginia, Richard A. Wall III of Massachusetts, Robert P. Wall (Beatrice) of New York, Roger J. Wall (Jenai) of Hawaii, and D. Scott Wall (Stephanie) of Connecticut. Beloved grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 5. Former member of North Fork Country Club. Visitation Tuesday, January 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Rd., Cutchogue. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue. (northforkfuneralhome.com)
