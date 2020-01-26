|
|
WALL - Ann B., 95 of Greenport, formerly of Cutchogue, Stuart Florida, and Garden City on January 24th. Predeceased by husband Richard A. Loving mother of Seton Ann Scott (James) of Massachusetts, Dr. Shavaun Wall (Michael Semler) of Virginia, Richard A. Wall III of Massachusetts, Robert P. Wall (Beatrice) of New York, Roger J. Wall (Jenai) of Hawaii, and D. Scott Wall (Stephanie) of Connecticut. Beloved grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 5. Former member of North Fork Country Club. Visitation Tuesday, January 28th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Rd., Cutchogue. Funeral Mass Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue. (northforkfuneralhome.com)
Published in Newsday from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020