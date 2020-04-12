Home

Ann Christ

Ann Christ Notice
CHRIST - Ann D. (nee Costello) of Brentwood and Huntington, NY, passed away on April 11, 2020. Ann was born on May 27, 1935 to the late Harold Costello and Mildred Erghott. Beloved wife of the late Robert J. Christ. Loving mother of Jeanette Pileggi, Cynthia Darienzo (Anthony), Nancy, Robert, Patrick (Lorraine), the late Thomas (Johanna) and the late James. Loving grandmother of Kimberly, Steven, Michelle, Lindsay, Kelly, Garrett, Stacey, Andrea and Jessica. Loving great-grand-mother of Olivia, Gwendolyn, Christian, Preston, Coraline, Kristy, James, Samantha, Aaron, Ryan and Chloe. brueggemannfh.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020
