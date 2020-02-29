|
CONN - Ann, of Locust Valley, NY on February 27, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Mervyn. Loving mother of David (Valerie), Robert (Anne-Marie) and James (Karen). Cherished grandmother of Raymond (Jaime), Tyler (Noemi), Heather, Bradley, Shane, Kristen, Ian, Bryan and Craig and great grandmother of Nina. Dear sister of Maureen Wilson, Norma Collings, Alan Wilson and the late Joan Fell and Teddy Wilson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Sunday 2-4 and 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service Monday 10am at Locust Valley Reformed Church, 115 Ryefield Rd., Locust Valley, NY 11560. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation of America- https://alzfdn.org/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020