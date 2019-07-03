Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
FINN - Ann, of West Islip, LI, on July 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas M. Finn. Devoted mother of Julie (Michael) Walsh, Thomas (Gina) Finn, Liam (Tiffany) Finn, John (Kristen) Finn, Mary Finn, Christie Finn and Francis Finn. Cherished grandmother of Michael, Brynley, Finn, Brody, Benjamin and Noah. Dear sister of Maura King, Donald (Barbara) Hogan, Kathleen (William) Zayas, Elizabeth Hogan, Diane (Gregory) Scalcione, Richard Hogan and the late John Hogan. Ann is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street. (1/2 mile east of S.S. Parkway exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday, 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Friday 2:00PM until 4:00PM and 7:00 PM until 9:00PM. www.chapeyfamily.com.
Published in Newsday on July 3, 2019
