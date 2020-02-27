Home

Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
200 E Main St
East Islip, NY 11730
(631) 581-5600
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Liturgy
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church
West Islip, LI, NY
1942 - 2020
Ann Florence Batt Notice
BATT - Ann Florence of North Babylon, LI. on February 24, 2020. Devoted mother of Laurie Ann (William) Rau, Kathleen (Michael Pastern), and Jennifer (James Bon- kosky). Cherished grandmother of Matthew Rau. Beloved sister of the late Clair (William) Thomson. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Saturday at 9:30 am at Our Lady of Lourdes R.C. Church, West Islip, LI. Cremation to follow privately. Visiting Friday, 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020
