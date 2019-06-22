|
HOLLAND - Ann, of Mastic Beach, NY formerly of Westbury, on June 15, 2019 after a long illness. Devoted wife of James. Beloved mother of James, Mark (Mary), and Chris (Debbie). Cherished grandmother of Cassie, Julia, Kevin and Thomas. Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Homes located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Sunday from 3-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019