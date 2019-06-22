Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
(516) 333-0615
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
290 Post Ave
Westbury, NY 11590
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Brigid's RC Church
Westbury, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Holloand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Holloand

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ann Holloand Notice
HOLLAND - Ann, of Mastic Beach, NY formerly of Westbury, on June 15, 2019 after a long illness. Devoted wife of James. Beloved mother of James, Mark (Mary), and Chris (Debbie). Cherished grandmother of Cassie, Julia, Kevin and Thomas. Family will receive friends at Donohue Cecere Funeral Homes located at 290 Post Ave, Westbury, NY (516) 333-0615 on Sunday from 3-8PM. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 11AM at St. Brigid's RC Church, Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Rood Cemetery, Westbury, NY. www.donohue-cecere.com
Published in Newsday on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Cecere Funeral Directors
Download Now