JAWIN - Ann Juliano., died on December 31, 2019. Mother of Ronald and Paul Jawin and grandmother of Alixandra, Rachel, Erica and Tom Jawin. Graduate of Hunter College, Educator, Author, and Founder of The Center for the Women of New York. Reposing at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset with viewing on Saturday January 4 from 4-7pm. Funeral Sunday January 5 at the Unitarian Church at Shelter Rock, 48 Shelter Rock Road, Manhasset. In lieu of flowers, please make donation to the Center for the Women of New York.
Published in Newsday on Jan. 3, 2020