1/
Ann L. Ward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WARD - Ann L. a.k.a. "Ninny" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother who died on September 9th at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late George T. Devoted mother of Joanne and Erik Enlund, Theresa, Debra and Daniel Hickey, Loretta and Joseph Kessler, and the late Michael. Loving grandmother of Jason, Keith, Daniel, Ryan, Erika, Joseph, Conor and Kaitlyn. Cherished sister of Kathleen Gregoire and the late Patricia Doyle. Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Home Inc., 42 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Visitation Sunday and Monday, 2-4 pm, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11:30 am, St. Catherine of Sienna R. C. Church. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Franklin Funeral Home, Inc. - Franklin Square
42 New Hyde Park Road
Franklin Square, NY 11010
(516) 775-9491
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved