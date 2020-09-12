WARD - Ann L. a.k.a. "Ninny" It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother who died on September 9th at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late George T. Devoted mother of Joanne and Erik Enlund, Theresa, Debra and Daniel Hickey, Loretta and Joseph Kessler, and the late Michael. Loving grandmother of Jason, Keith, Daniel, Ryan, Erika, Joseph, Conor and Kaitlyn. Cherished sister of Kathleen Gregoire and the late Patricia Doyle. Arrangements entrusted to Franklin Funeral Home Inc., 42 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Visitation Sunday and Monday, 2-4 pm, 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11:30 am, St. Catherine of Sienna R. C. Church. Cremation private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN.