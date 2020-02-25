Home

Ann Louise Recca Notice
RECCA - Ann Louise, of Glen Cove on February 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vincent. Devoted mother of Jeannene (Tony) Strianse, Vincent (Judith) and Joanne. Loving grandmother of Danae (Joe), Stephanie, Anthony and great grandmother of Joseph and Jacob, Visitation Tuesday 3-5 and 7-9pm. at McLaughlin Kramer Megiel Funeral Home, 220 Glen Street, Glen Cove. Funeral Mass at the Church of St. Patrick Wednesday 10am. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Brookville.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2020
