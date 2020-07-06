1/1
Ann M. Newbert
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWBERT - Ann M. (Mugan), age 94, of Williston Park, NY, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 22, 2020. Ann was a graduate of Our Lady of Wisdom Academy H.S. and Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her R.N. under the US Navy Cadet Program during WWll. She married the love of her life, Robert L. (Bob), who predeceased her last October, two days shy of their 72nd anniversary. Ann was a consummate, professional and caring Nurse to all she served, whether family, friends or her many patients throughout her nearly 50 years of nursing, including 28 yrs. at her beloved St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY. Ann was a faithful member of St. Aidan's Parish since 1954 and was especially active in the Rosary Altar Societyand Mother's Club for many years. Ann defined the word 'neighbor' and made Williston Park her hometown, which she loved dearly. Ann loved to travel, however she enjoyed nothing more than to entertain and have her family and friends around her. She was a fun-loving, loyal and generous friend. Ann leaves behind three devoted children, Bob (Karen) (Phyllis Anne), Patty Luikert (John) and Joan Irving (Ron), eight grandchildren, Christine, Kate, Joanne, Lauraine, John P., Jiliann, Ron and Stephanie, and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Williston Park, NY, on July 8, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aidan's R.C. Church, Williston Park, NY, on July 9, at 11:15 AM. Interment will be at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Rd, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, a Mass can be offered, or donations can made to the charity of your choice, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, NY, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society, or Macular Degeneration Research (BrightFocus.org/macular" target="_new" rel="nofollow">BrightFocus.org/macular).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15 AM
St. Aidan's R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weigand Bros Funeral Home
49 Hillside Ave
Williston Park, NY 11596
(516) 746-4484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved