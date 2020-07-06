NEWBERT - Ann M. (Mugan), age 94, of Williston Park, NY, passed away peacefully of natural causes on June 22, 2020. Ann was a graduate of Our Lady of Wisdom Academy H.S. and Mary Immaculate Hospital School of Nursing, receiving her R.N. under the US Navy Cadet Program during WWll. She married the love of her life, Robert L. (Bob), who predeceased her last October, two days shy of their 72nd anniversary. Ann was a consummate, professional and caring Nurse to all she served, whether family, friends or her many patients throughout her nearly 50 years of nursing, including 28 yrs. at her beloved St. Francis Hospital, Roslyn, NY. Ann was a faithful member of St. Aidan's Parish since 1954 and was especially active in the Rosary Altar Societyand Mother's Club for many years. Ann defined the word 'neighbor' and made Williston Park her hometown, which she loved dearly. Ann loved to travel, however she enjoyed nothing more than to entertain and have her family and friends around her. She was a fun-loving, loyal and generous friend. Ann leaves behind three devoted children, Bob (Karen) (Phyllis Anne), Patty Luikert (John) and Joan Irving (Ron), eight grandchildren, Christine, Kate, Joanne, Lauraine, John P., Jiliann, Ron and Stephanie, and ten great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Weigand Brothers Funeral Home, Williston Park, NY, on July 8, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Aidan's R.C. Church, Williston Park, NY, on July 9, at 11:15 AM. Interment will be at Cemetery of the Holy Rood, 111 Old Country Rd, Westbury, NY. In lieu of flowers, a Mass can be offered, or donations can made to the charity of your choice
, to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, NY, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, or Macular Degeneration Research
.org/macular).