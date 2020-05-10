Home

MANGIAPANE - Ann (nee Kavanagh) of Long Beach, peacefully at age 94, on April 18, 2020. Born to Myles and Bridget (nee Smith) Kavanagh. Beloved wife of the late Frank Mangiapane. Loving mother of Patricia Elustondo (Donald) and grandmother to Tom and James. Cherished sister to Jane Hommel (nee Kavanagh) and brother to the late Edward Kavanagh. Survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass and gathering will be held at a later time. A celebration of Ann's life can be found at: www.mackenmortuarv.com
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020
