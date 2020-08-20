BROWN - Ann Marie, of East Islip, LI, on August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward. Devoted mother of Matthew. Cherished daughter of Ann Kessler and the late Charles. Dear sister of Raymond and Kieran. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 9:15AM at St. Mary's R.C. Church, East Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, LI. Visiting Friday 2-4PM and 7-9PM. chapeyfamily.com