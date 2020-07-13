HENNESSY-LYNCH- Ann Marie, on July 11, 2020, age 61, of Bayville, NY, formerly of Flushing, NY. Beloved mother of Casey Lynch and Molly Lynch. Cherished daughter of the late Daniel and Rose Hennessy. Dear sister of the late Kevin. Loving dog mom of Teddy. Also survived by many loving friends. Visiting Oyster Bay Funeral Home, 261 South St., Oyster Bay, NY, Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Funeral Mass St. Dominic RC Church, Oyster Bay, NY on Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Interment Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery. oysterbayfuneralhome.com