WILLIAMS - Ann May, (nee Zachary), of Carle Place, on May 8, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Robert Lloyd. Beloved mother of Cecilia Kramer (Henry), Kitt Abad (Rigoberto), Theresa Parkany and Mark Williams. Dear grandmother of Nicholas Kramer (Bonnie), Michael Kramer, Elizabeth Zotta (Josh), Rachael Parkany (Joe). Great grandmother of Levi, Esme, Rosie, Alex Dylan and Jeremiah. Ann was an active member of Our Lady of Hope parish in Carle Place and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to the Cecere Family Funeral Home, 2283 Grand Avenue, Baldwin, NY 11510. Please visit: CecereFamilyFunerals.com
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
