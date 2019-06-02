|
SWANTON - Ann Moore, May 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Ann was a lifelong, passionate artist with impeccable style and taste. A big believer in "5 minute vacations" she encouraged everyone to stop and see the everyday beauty that surrounds us. She loved her children, her pets, sailing, her Cold Spring Harbor home and working in her garden. She leaves behind two brothers, four wonderful children, five grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, and many loving relatives and close friends. The family will hold a private celebration of her life. To view Ann's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit: coastalcremationservices.com
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019