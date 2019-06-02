Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Swanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Moore Swanton

Notice Condolences Flowers

Ann Moore Swanton Notice
SWANTON - Ann Moore, May 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Ann was a lifelong, passionate artist with impeccable style and taste. A big believer in "5 minute vacations" she encouraged everyone to stop and see the everyday beauty that surrounds us. She loved her children, her pets, sailing, her Cold Spring Harbor home and working in her garden. She leaves behind two brothers, four wonderful children, five grandchildren, two nieces, a nephew, and many loving relatives and close friends. The family will hold a private celebration of her life. To view Ann's guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit: coastalcremationservices.com
Published in Newsday on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.