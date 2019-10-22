|
NEYLON-KELLY- Ann M., of North Bellmore, NY, passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Michael. Cherished sister of James (Katrina) Neylon and the late John (Frances) Neylon. Dear aunt of Jeanne Dudas. Family will receive friends Wednesday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 22, 2019