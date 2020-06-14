Ann Ochenkoski
OCHENKOSKI Ann, 92, June 7, 2020 in Schenectady, NY. Ann, formerly of Bethpage & Sherrill, NY, born October 12, 1927 in New Hyde Park. Daughter of the late Marian & Josephine (Olszewski) Galasieski, graduated from Sewanhaka High School, Floral Park, and married Stanley Ochenkoski in 1947. They shared vows for 47 years until Stanley's death October 14, 1994. Survived by children Christine Thiele (Arthur), Diane Arends, James Ochenkoski (Susan), Jean Gagnon (Thomas), Gail Ochenkoski, and Steven Ochenkoski (Mary Dunn). Sister of the late Harry Galasieski, William Galasieski, Regina Sucharski, & Frances Snopkowski. Devoted grandmother to 9 grandchildren, and "Babci" to 11 great-grandchildren, with many special nieces, nephews & extended family. Private services will be Tuesday, June 16 at Malecki Funeral Home in Sherrill, NY and a private funeral mass at St. Helena's Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com.



Published in Newsday on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Helena’s Church -- PRIVATE
June 12, 2020
Hey O sorry to see of your mom's passing.
Kenny
Friend
June 12, 2020
Ann and Stanley were friendly, kind and helpful neighbors. She was always smiling. They were loving grandparents.

Susan Mack
Neighbor
