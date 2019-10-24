|
HYNES - Ann P., of Brentwood on October 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles W. Hynes. Loving mother of Scott (Ellen) Hynes and Laurie (Thomas) Walsh. Cherished grandmother to Sarah (Josh), Julia (David), Erin, Collen and great-grandmother of nine. Funeral services will be held on Friday 10:00am at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 800 Candlewood Road, Brentwood. Interment following at Calverton National Cemetery. Family suggests mem-orial donations to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Services entrusted to the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, Inc. 571 Suffolk Ave. Brentwood.
Published in Newsday on Oct. 24, 2019