Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's R.C.C.
Smithtown, NY
Ann Porpora Notice
PORPORA - Ann of Farm-ingdale, NY passed peacefully on November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George for over 52 years. Loving mother of Judy (Joel) Sturtz, Donna (Peter) Perri and Diane (Scott) Schilling. Adored grandmother of Jessica, Sarah (Jon), Kristin, Scott (Kelly) and Matthew. Cherished great grandmother of Isabella, Scott Jr. and Liliana. Devoted sister of Mildred (Jim) Diorio. Family will receive friends at Branch Funeral Home 190 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Thursday 24 and 79 PM. Funeral Mass 10 AM Friday at St. Patrick's R.C.C. Smithtown, NY. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. www.branchfh.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 6, 2019
