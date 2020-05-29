OCKER- Ann Roberta. February 20, 1919 to May 19, 2020. Long time Plainview resident and former Town of Oyster Bay Town Clerk and Councilwoman passed away, peacefully, at her home on May 19, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 101. Ann was born to Carolin and Rocco Posillico and raised in Farmingdale and with seven siblings, graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1936 as a First team field hockey star. Ann attended Mandel's School of Medical Assistants and became a qualified Lab Technician. Upon her marriage to Edmund A. Ocker, on February 20, 1944, Ann moved to Plainview where she would become active in many service organizations continually helping others and giving her time and talents for the betterment of a fast-growing Plainview community. Ann was a Boy Scout Den Mother, Girl Scout Leader, Charter Member of the Good Shepherd Church, Sunday School teacher and member of the Altar Guild, School Board and Social Ministry Team. Ann's additional community service included membership and coordinator for the American Red Cross, American Cancer Society and the A.H.R.C., Member of the Plainview School District Parent Teachers Association, Chairperson of the Heart Sunday in Plainview and Nassau County, Past President of the Plainview Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Chairperson of the Nassau County Advisory Committee on Consumer Affairs, President of the Federation of Republican Women, 10th Judicial District Director of the NYS Federation of Republican Women and NYS Committeewomen. Ann was most recognized for her distinguished service as only the second Woman elected official in the Town of Oyster Bay. Ann was first elected as Town Clerk in 1973 and would be overwhelmingly re-elected through 1988. Ann went on to be elected to the Town of Oyster Bay Town Board as Councilwoman a position she would hold for an additional 4 years. Ann attained the respect of her constituents and staff by providing leadership grounded in her faith and delivered with confidence, kindness and sincerity. Ann would also serve as member of the Town of Oyster Bay Board of Ethics and was the recipient of the NYS Federation of Republican Women's Achievement Award for Local Government, Outstanding Service Award from the Committee on Italian Migration and the Lincoln Day Award for Community Service Ann's husband Edmund, former Town of Oyster Bay Councilman passed away on September 8, 2009. Ann is survived by her three children, Doctor Glenn, Kevin and Jean Vogeley, six grandchildren, Paul, Danielle, Kimberly, Kristopher, Bryan and Lisa and 6 great grandchildren. A Private service was held on May 21, 2020. A service of Remembrance and Celebration of her life will be arranged when conditions permit. Donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School in her memory, 99 Central Park Road, Plainview NY 11803, www.ourshepherdlives.org.
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2020.