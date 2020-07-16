Ann Rotkowitz

Rotkowitz - Ann Ariano at age 92 of Lynbrook, NY on July 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David. Loving mother of David A. (Catherine), and Gail (Michael) Beyer. Cherished grandmother, aunt and friend. Family will receive friends Friday, July 17th, 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Perry Funeral Home, Inc., 118 Union Ave., Lynbrook, NY. Interment Saturday, July 18th at St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Ann's memory to: Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Ste. 114, Farmingdale, NY 1175 or A Mother's Kiss, P.O. Box 512, Ridge, NY 11961.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 16, 2020.