Ann Scholem

SCHOLEM - M. Ann of Huntington Bay, NY passed away on June 9, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on September 14, 1930 in Ohio and met her husband and lifetime love, Richard at Bowling Green State University in Ohio where they both graduated from. She obtained her Masters Degree from CW Post on Long Island. She was a Speech Pathologist for the Harborfields School District in NY for 30 years, dedicating herself to helping others with the utmost love and compassion. She is survived by her husband, Richard, of 65 years, her sister Betty, her son Robert and his wife Stacey, as well as two grandchildren, Leah and Daniel. A small funeral will be held on June 17th for family only at Huntington Rural Cemetery. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date in the summer with arrangements being handled by M.A. Connell Funeral Home in Huntington Sta., NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Family Service League in Huntington: www.fsl-li.org.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 12, 2020.