Simoni - Ann (nee Cannon), 87. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend, passed away April 23. Born in Manhattan, NY on December 23, 1932 to the late Townsend and Reba Cannon. Ann was a loving wife to her husband Philip for 65 years and a wonderful mom to her three children. Ann graduated 2nd in her class from Scarsdale High School in 1950. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Smith College in 1954 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa. She enjoyed working with financials and had a career where she prepared and taught taxes at HBlock for 21 years. She volunteered her time as both Boy Scout and Girl Scout leaders to her children. She also volunteered at the Art League of Long Island many years performing financial duties as well as preparing their taxes. In her final years at Jefferson's Ferry Life Plan Community, she kept busy on both their Welcoming and Garden Committees. She is survived by her son Philip Scott, and daughters Sharon Bodner and husband Bill, and Liz Isola and husband Greg. She is predeceased by sisters Edith Jenks and Elizabeth Simmons. She will be sorely missed by her grandchildren Cindy, Kristy, Will and Ryan. A Memorial Mass & Celebration of Life will take place at a future date, to be announced. Donation's in Ann's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001 alzfdn.org-support-us-donate-
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2020