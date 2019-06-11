|
|
SYNNOTT- Ann K. of Syosset on June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph T. Loving mother of Joseph P. (Barbara), and Michael (Natalie). Cherished grandmother of Victoria Strong, Jessica Strong, Michael Synnott, Katherine Synnott and Thomas Synnott. Friends may call Tuesday and Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass Thursday 10:15 AM at Our Lady of Mercy RC Church. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on June 11, 2019