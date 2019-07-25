|
|
VACCARO - Ann J. of East Meadow, NY on July 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother to Michael Jr. (Leigh). Adored sister to Noreen McMahon and pre-deceased by 6 brothers and sisters. Cherished aunt to 28 nieces and nephews. Ann was previously a 22 year resident of West Hempstead where she served as an Eucharistic Minister at St. Thomas the Apostle. Family will receive friends Friday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home 2515 N. Jerusalem Rd. (Exit 25N SS PKWY) East Meadow, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, 10:00 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church. Final interment will be at a later date in River View Memorial Park in Fort Pierce, FL. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on July 25, 2019