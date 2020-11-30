1/
Ann Vaz
{ "" }
VAZ - Ann (nee Frangione) passed on Saturday, November 28th at 88 years of age. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years, Oracio, her children, Caryl (Joel), Anthony (Joy), and Suzanne (John), 7 grand-children, and 3 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at Corpus Christi in Mineola at 10:45am. To honor Ann's charitable life and heart, please donate to Islandharvest.org



Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Mass of Christian Burial
10:45 AM
Corpus Christi
