ZOAS - Ann Leonard 79, of Ronkonkoma, NY on February 24, 2020. Adored wife for 62 years of Christos. Devoted mother of Anastasia (Rich), the late Christopher (Maria), Alice (Joe) and Mary Ann. Cherished grandmother of Jenelle (Patrick), Ryan, Alison, Joseph, Alyssa, Christopher, Patrick and Sean. Loving great-grandmother of Conor. Dear sister of Martin Leonard and the late Gerald, Johnny and Brendan. Ann was a Retired Rehabilitation Coordinator after 31 years of service to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Dept. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held 3pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 11am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Ronkonkoma. Entombment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram NY. Visitation Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020