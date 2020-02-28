Newsday Notices
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's RC Church
Ronkonkoma, NY
Ann Zoas

Ann Zoas Notice
ZOAS - Ann Leonard 79, of Ronkonkoma, NY on February 24, 2020. Adored wife for 62 years of Christos. Devoted mother of Anastasia (Rich), the late Christopher (Maria), Alice (Joe) and Mary Ann. Cherished grandmother of Jenelle (Patrick), Ryan, Alison, Joseph, Alyssa, Christopher, Patrick and Sean. Loving great-grandmother of Conor. Dear sister of Martin Leonard and the late Gerald, Johnny and Brendan. Ann was a Retired Rehabilitation Coordinator after 31 years of service to the Suffolk County Sheriff's Dept. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Ave., Lake Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held 3pm on Sunday. Funeral Mass Monday 11am at St. Joseph's RC Church, Ronkonkoma. Entombment following Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram NY. Visitation Saturday & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9. www.moloneyfh.com
Published in Newsday from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020
