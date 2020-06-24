Anna Alexa

ALEXA- Anna, of East Meadow on June 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Loving mother of Leslie Braun (Joseph) and Lyle Alexa. Devoted grandmother of Nicole, Taylor, Alexa and Ryan. Anna is also survived by many loving family members and friends. She was a lover of all animals, especially the horses. Reposing Towers Funeral Home Inc., 2681 Long Beach Rd, Oceanside, Thursday 2-4 & 7-9PM. Funeral Mass Sacred Heart RC Church, Merrick, Friday 10AM. Interment Mt St. Mary's Cemetery, Flushing.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 24, 2020.