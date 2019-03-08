|
VIETHEER - Anna C., (nee Wolke), 93, of Bethpage, formerly of Hicksville on March 7, 2019. Longtime member of the Hicksville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Raymond and granddaughter Melissa Smith. Loving mother of Jo-Ellen Smith (Seth) and Raymond Jr. (Judy). Cherished Grams of Heather Smith (James Strain), Carrie O'Connell (David), Rachael Patane (Michael) and Alex-ander. Adored G.G. of Melinda and Patrick. The family will receive visitors Saturday 7-9 pm and Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Service Monday, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment following at Long Island National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Anna's memory to the ;
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019