Anna CIOTTI
CIOTTI - Anna on June 5, 2020. Lifelong resident of East Northport at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Rodolfo. Dear mother of Sueann O'Donohoe and her late husband John, Daniel and his wife Susan, Michael and his wife Susan. Burial at Calverton National Cemetery on June 9, 2020. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Funeral Arrangements entrust-ed to the Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport.



Published in Newsday from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
