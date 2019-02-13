|
D'AGOSTINO - Anna on February 11, 2019 at age 95. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother of George (Linda) and the late Barbara. Devoted grandmother of 12, great-grandmother of 17 and great greatgrandmother of 3. Her family is receiving friends on Thursday 2-4 pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway L.I. Funeral Mass Friday, 10:45am Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Entombment at Saint John's Cemetery, Middle Village.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 13, 2019