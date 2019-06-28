|
DiCLEMENTI - Anna, age 94, of St. James, NY on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Carmella (Robert) DeFichy and Gary (Elaine). Cherished grandmother of Gary Paul, Louis (Shaina), Carl, and Christopher. Dear sister of Margie Termotto and Mary Diaz. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Saturday, 7-9pm & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Service 10:30am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment at Calverton Nation Cemetery. www.BranchFH.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019