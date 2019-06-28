Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 724-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Reposing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Reposing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Branch Funeral Home
190 E. Main St.
Smithtown, NY 11787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna DiClementi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna DiClementi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna DiClementi Notice
DiCLEMENTI - Anna, age 94, of St. James, NY on June 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis. Loving mother of Carmella (Robert) DeFichy and Gary (Elaine). Cherished grandmother of Gary Paul, Louis (Shaina), Carl, and Christopher. Dear sister of Margie Termotto and Mary Diaz. Reposing at The Branch Funeral Home, 190 E. Main Street, Smithtown, NY 11787. Visitation Saturday, 7-9pm & Sunday 2-4 & 7-9 pm. Funeral Service 10:30am on Monday at the funeral home. Interment at Calverton Nation Cemetery. www.BranchFH.com
Published in Newsday on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Branch Funeral Home
Download Now