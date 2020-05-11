|
|
DOCKWEILER - Anna Mary of East Meadow. Born January 31, 1929, passed away May 9, 2020 in her 91st year. She died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She joined her husband of 65 years the late Albert Edward Dockweiler. They moved from Richmond Hill Queens to East Meadow where they lived for 65 years, until Albert's death in 2015. That's when Anna moved into Townhouse Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. She is predeceased by her father, the late James Quinn and mother Anna Scheblein, as well as her oldest sister, the late Margaret Ebrling (Babe) and her brother James Quinn (Lucille). She is survived by her five other siblings- Ronald Quinn (the late Mary), Patrick Quinn, Marlene Quinn, Barbara Collins (the late Joseph), and Avido Quinn (Phyllis). Loving mother to James (Amy), Albert (Denise) and Patrick (Pam). Cherished by five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren five great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-grandchild. Whom she loves all. She is loved by all and will be missed.
Published in Newsday on May 11, 2020