DUDAR - Anna of Farmingdale, peacefully on February 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William. Loving mother of Stephen (Alison), Barbara Littell (Stephen), and William.Cherished grandmother of Katie, Tim, Greg, Cassie (Nick), and Julianne. Also survived by many loving family and friends. A proud teacher in Farmingdale, she will be missed by many. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020