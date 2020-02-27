Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Kilian RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Dudar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Dudar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Dudar Notice
DUDAR - Anna of Farmingdale, peacefully on February 25, 2020. Devoted wife of the late William. Loving mother of Stephen (Alison), Barbara Littell (Stephen), and William.Cherished grandmother of Katie, Tim, Greg, Cassie (Nick), and Julianne. Also survived by many loving family and friends. A proud teacher in Farmingdale, she will be missed by many. Family will receive friends Thursday 2-5pm & 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc., 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 11 am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment St. Charles Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -