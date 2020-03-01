|
GORDON - Anna of Farmingdale in her 91st yr. on February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William L. Gordon. Devoted mother & mother-in-law of William and Carol, Isabelle Gordon, Phyllis and Ralph Laudano, Patricia and Kenneth Mander and Thomas. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Angelo Arzano and the late Gina Gangemella. The family will receive friends Mon- day 2-5 and 7-9 pm at The McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday 9:45am @ St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on Mar. 1, 2020