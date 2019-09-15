Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church
Wantagh, NY
View Map
HILLMANN - Anna of N. Bellmore, NY on September 13, 2019, at the age 96. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Robert, Frank (Dorothy), Edward (Maryellen), Eileen Bruno (John), and Anne Hennessy (Scott). Cherished by her 11 grandchildren and 10 greatgrandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, 2-5pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. OShea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, 10am, at St. Frances de Chantal R.C. Church in Wantagh, NY. Interment to follow at L.I. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to (800) 822-6344 or . www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 15, 2019
