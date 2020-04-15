|
HOFFMAN Anna Jane January 19, 1933April 9, 2020 With sadness, the Hoffman family announces the most peaceful passing of Anna S. Hoffman at the age of 87 on April 9, 2020. Anna Jane was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Dr. William Hoffman and their daughter Debbie. Anna will be remembered warmly by her sons and their spouses: Peter and Daphne Hoffman of Brightwaters, NY and Eric and Joan Hoffman of Seoul, South Korea. She will be remembered as a loving grandmother by her six grandchildren: Ali, Will, Emily, Peter, Nami and Henry. Born in Mount Wolf, PA on January 19, 1933, Anna Jane graduated from Manchester High School before leaving for New York to attend, and graduate from, the Mount Sinai School of Nursing. It was there she met her husband Dr. William Hoffman. In 1958, Anna Jane and Bill moved to Bay Shore where they raised their family and became integral members of their community. AJ will be remembered by friends and family for her great warmth, boundless energy, loving way, fun sense of humor and silly quips. She spread goodness and love to anyone fortunate enough to cross paths with her. Anna was buried at Pinelawn Memorial Park alongside her husband and daughter. The Hoffman family asks that donations be made to the Southside Hospital COVID-19 Emergency Fund, through the Northwell Health site, which directs funds to support frontline essential workers. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2020